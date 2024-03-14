Six Shooter Memorial headlines Riverside

There will be plenty of thrills and spills in Six Shooters with a capacity field at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway on Saturday. PHOTO: CLARE McMURDO

The Scott Gordon Six Shooter Memorial is fast becoming the most popular Six Shooter event on the grades race calendar.

The event, marking its fourth year, is in honour of Scott Gordon, a local club member who was largely responsible for bringing the Six Shooter grade to the Riverside club. The entry is capped at 20 drivers and usually has a waiting list of cars stepping up should a driver pull out.

At Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway on Saturday, the club will host the Scott Gordon Memorial with a field that is possibly the most competitive from this grade ever seen at this track.

The entry list features last year’s champion Luke Shearing, of Riverside, who will be keen to be the first driver to go back-to-back in this memorial. He will face some tough competition from not just his fellow clubmates but several drivers who have travelled from Central Motor Speedway in Cromwell, as well as a couple of big guns entered from Ruapuna Speedway in Christchurch.

This meeting will also see the Wing Warriors return to Riverside for the final round of the Southern Sprintcar Series, which still has many chapters to be written as the overall points tally suggests with just this round remaining.

Defending champion Adam Evans finds himself in seventh place overall, but a solid result at Riverside could take him to the top of the leaderboard. Adams is 36 points behind clubmate and series leader Mathew Anderson, but Evans is yet to cash in his "Joker Card" ,which earns double points across a nominated meeting.

All competitors ahead of Evans have already used their Joker Card, leaving Evans with plenty to play for.

In second place is Cromwell’s Dean Miller followed by Riverside driver Ross McKinnel in third overall.

These two drivers are also sitting at the top of the Masters leaderboard with Miller just one point ahead of the local driver, while Anderson holds a lead of 28 points over Cromwell’s Josh Buchanan in the Young Gun series.

Sprintcars will also race for the Southland Sprintcar Championship and reigning champion Shanarrah Stronach will be keen to retain the debut title she won last season at Riverside.

Racing gets under way at 2pm with public gates open at noon.

