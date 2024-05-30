Skills session goes south

Sam Allen (11) makes a run past Rugby Southland women’s and girls activator Ethan Holland while Constable Stuart Newton looks on in Stewart Island last week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The national game went to the very bottom of the nation this week to spread the love of the 15-person game.

Rugby Southland staff made the trip to Stewart Island’s Halfmoon Bay School to share their expertise and passion for the sport.

The journey, which is rarely undertaken due to the geographical isolation, was facilitated by Real NZ waiving the ferry fees and the unwavering support of local Constable Stuart Newton, a dedicated member of the rugby community.

Rugby Southland community rugby manager David Hall and other staff taught safe tackling techniques and basic rugby skills to the 30 enthusiastic pupils.

"Seeing the excitement and eagerness of the kids was truly rewarding. Their passion for rugby, despite the isolation, is remarkable," he said.

It had been a goal of his to bring Rugby Southland to the community, Const Newton said.

"It’s not often our kids get such high-quality coaching due to our isolation. I couldn’t be prouder of our community for coming together to make this happen," he said.

Halfmoon Bay School principal Kath Johnson said it was an incredible experience for the pupils.

"Many of our kids are rugby mad and can’t wait to get into high school to play.

"This visit has only fuelled their passion further."