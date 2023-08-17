Society opens new space

Southland Filipino Society members at the opening of its new office space in Leven St, Invercargill, on Saturday night. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Southland Filipino Society Inc opened their new office with a special ceremony at the weekend.

Society president Erwin Rasos said they hoped the new office space at 2 Leven St would provide a bigger and more affordable space for the Filipino community to access their services — as well as offering ample more parking space.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday night, followed by a blessing of the new office, speeches, and a spread of Filipino delicacies.

Mr Rasos said the Filipino population in Southland was "booming", especially in the agricultural sector, and he was happy, through the society, to help people settle into the region.

Co-founding member Dorothaa Hawkins, who brought the organisation about in 2012 alongside Socrates Mallari, was also at the ceremony.

Having previously been the society president for four years, she said she was excited to see it move into a new office space while still providing foundational support for Filipino in Southland.

Society member Marie Gracelas said there were many facets of support the society could offer, including character references for immigration and job references, financial assistance in times of need, and liasing with government agencies.

"It feels good for us to help them get involved with the community, and get out and connect," she said.

An important aspect of the society was also to help promote and connect people with the Filipino culture, including through celebrations of important Filipino holidays and events.