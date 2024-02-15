Southern pipers, drummers on way to nationals

City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band drum major Adam McCollum (left) and pipe major Alasdair MacKenzie are looking forward to the 2024 NZ Pipe Band Championships in Auckland next month.

Invercargill pipers and drummers are gearing up to blow away the competition at the 2024 NZ Pipe Band Championships in Auckland, City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band pipe major Alasdair MacKenzie says.

Five bands will be heading to Auckland for the contest next month.

"We are looking forward to that."

It will be the first big contest together.

"And we’re looking forward to the Invercargill nationals in 2025."

But he hoped the band would be able to "scoop up" another generation of superstars before then.

"It’s a good time to sign up before the nationals down here next year."

MacKenzie is teaching 40 students full-time.

Adam McCollum, the band’s 2023 Irish drum major import from Ireland, has also taken on more responsibility through taking charge of the Grade 1 drum core as well as teaching up to 30 students a week.

By working together, they hope the bands would be ready in time to compete in the nationals in Invercargill next year.

"The two of us are doing a lot of teaching right now and in the schools.

"We’ve got students in the National New Zealand Youth band, and they’re going to Canada later this year.

"There’s some cool things happening with the competition season here.

"The students that got involved with solo contests, traditionally did well," MacKenzie said.

With both himself and McCollum at the helm, it gave the band a new musical direction.

"The bands are in good shape. We had a good result just before Christmas in Palmerston North, where they were runners up."

Grades three and four will also be competing in Christchurch and Colorado in November.

By the time players returned after a long break, it was difficult to know what level they would be at, he said.

"We have goals we’re working towards, but it’s really just on the performance. If you have a good run, then you can have a good performance and put yourself in contention for a good result or prize."

By the time players reached Grade 1, they would be practising every day for up to 45 minutes working on their finer details.

"It takes a fair bit of commitment to achieve ... so the ones that want to work hard and get to the very top [could] come through the various levels depending on what they can commit to," MacKenzie said.

- By Toni McDonald