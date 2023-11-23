Southland artist reopens gallery space in Esk St

'Chiaroni' celebrates the prior opening of his gallery in 2019. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A new visual art space in the heart of Invercargill will showcase the latest creations of artist Chiaroni when it reopens tomorrow night.

Chiaroni, aka Gregory McDonald, is a Southland-born, self-taught and award-winning painter who has exhibited internationally.

Visitors were welcome at the Esk St gallery to see the artist working in the studio space.

Chiaroni Gallery was first opened by Greg’s great-grandfather Mansueto Chiaroni in 1873.

It reopened in 2019 to showcase the work of Southland artists.

What was an ambitious project in a large space did not survive the Covid years.

But this time around, Chiaroni is concentrating on showcasing his own work.

"I haven’t shown any work in Invercargill for five years so it’s very exciting to have a dedicated gallery and studio space back here at home. The family history makes it extra special."

He has regularly exhibited in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland and Christchurch with sold pieces going as far afield as Switzerland.

McDonald and gallery co-owner Bridgette Cody are excited to add some fresh flavour to the regional art scene for both locals and visitors to Murihiku in time for the festive and summer season.

"Life is art and art is life," he said.

The Chiaroni Gallery will be open Wednesday and Thursday, 9am-5pm, Friday, 9am-6pm, and Saturday, 11am-2pm.