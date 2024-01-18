Southland bowlers dominate

Southland's Hawke Cup Cricket team earned an outright victory over North Otago in their third southern zone game in Oamaru last weekend.

The Southland bowlers were the key to earning the five-wicket win.

North Otago won the toss and chose to bat but were rocked by the Southland bowlers who had them four wickets down for 17 runs.

North Otago struggled through to 107 before being bowled out in their 36th over.

Southland’s opening bowler Sithum Niluminda took three wickets for 26 runs from 12 overs, while Kieran Lloyd took two wickets for 18 runs from six overs.

Lloyd then opened the batting for Southland alongside young Nick Brown. Both were out by the third over with just two runs on the board.

Aaron Hart (52) and Captain Brendan Domigan (38) got Southland through to 103 for four with a session still to play on day one.

Southland earned first innings points soon after the resumption of play and then went about building a lead.

A 45-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Ben McCall (17) and Sam Nicholson (24) helped get Southland to a first-innings total of 179.

Number 10 batsman Niluminda (20) also contributed to Southland’s 72-run lead.

North Otago’s second turn at bat did not go much better than their first; the locals got through to 130 runs.

Niluminda had bowling figures of four for 25 runs from 11 overs. Spin bowler Sam Nicholson also took four wickets for 27 runs from 15 overs.

Southland needed just 59 runs in its second innings to earn an outright win and did that in the 19th over.

Southland batsmen lost five wickets while reaching that total but will still take some confidence into their next and final Hawke Cup match at Queens Park against South Canterbury starting on January 27.

Southland had lost its two games before Christmas to Otago Country and Mid Canterbury.

- By John Langford