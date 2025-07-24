Southland Football going pink

Southland Football is encouraging players, referees, and supporters to think pink this weekend for its Breast Cancer Awareness round. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland Football is encouraging all players and supporters to think pink and bring the energy this Saturday, as it dedicates a special round to support breast cancer awareness.

Each year, Southland Football hosts at least one charity round to support important causes in the community. In the past, charities have included the likes of Hawthorndale Care Village, Koha Kai, the Heart Foundation, and others.

This Saturday, it’s all about the Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand, and Southland Football is encouraging all players, coaches and supporters to get in behind the cause.

Southland Football development officer Leigh Matthews said the intention behind the initiative was simple but powerful: to raise awareness and vital funds for a cause that affects thousands of women and families across Aotearoa and the world.

"We want to play our part, not only in supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, but in showing what our football community can do when we rally together," he said.

"The inspiration came from my time working with Football South Australia, where each season included a charity round that brought the football community together in a powerful way. I saw firsthand how impactful it was, and I felt it was something special we could bring here to Southland."

So far the response from clubs Southland-wide, as well as referees, had been that of real enthusiasm and they were getting set to embrace the special round.

"It’s also a chance to celebrate women in sport, spotlighting healthy, active role models for our younger generations and helping promote the growth of women’s football across the region, Matthews said.

"I’m genuinely hopeful that we’ll see plenty of pink socks, shirts, beanies and smiles around the grounds this weekend and that this is just the beginning of an annual tradition that gets bigger and more meaningful every year."

Pink-themed socks and laces will be for sale on Saturday, alongside a fundraising barbecue, and there is also a raffle and a Givealittle page. Money raised will go towards breast cancer awareness and research.

For Football Southland development and operations manager Iain Walker, the cause is particularly close to home, after he lost his wife Fiona to breast cancer earlier this year.

"This type of cancer can be the most treatable but sadly often it’s not," he said.

"I won’t be alone in having lost someone near and dear to me. It touches a large number of New Zealanders, as do several other forms of this disease, and therefore we need to keep pushing forward with the endless research that continues to help others.

"I’d really encourage everyone to get out enjoy the day, and give what you can afford for a great cause. We have a great football community who support each other in times of need — I know that from experience, and not just my own — so this a great opportunity to keep that momentum going."

Anyone who wished to could find Southland Football’s fundraising page at Givealittle.co.nz — APL