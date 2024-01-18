Southland musicians take stage for Summer Sounds

Triple Shot perform at a previous Summer Sounds Bluff. The band is returning to entertain at the event on Sunday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It is all go at Argyle Park in Bluff this Sunday when Darcy Kerr and Triple Shot entertain at Summer Sounds Bluff 2024.

Both Kerr and Triple Shot have previously performed at Summer Sounds Bluff and return this year as the organisers, Bluff Promotions, move to the new venue.

The concert will start at 2pm and should run for about two hours.

Argyle Park can be found by following State Highway 1 through Bluff and turning right at Gregory St.

Summer Sounds is designed for audiences to bring the deck chair or blanket and enjoy songs they know and love with perhaps the odd original thrown in.

There is no charge to attend but a koha bucket will be available.

The event is smoke-, vape- and alcohol-free.

Should the weather cause a cancellation, a notification will be made on the Bluff Promotions Facebook page on the morning of the event.

Summer Sounds is a Bluff Promotions event with the support of the Creative Communities Scheme, Bluff Engineering & Welding, i Hire Invercargill, King ‘Of the Road Bluff/Oreti Transport and ICC Parks.

- By Lindsay Beer