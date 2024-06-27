Southland schoolgirls have a go at a few trades at annual event

Blue Mountain College pupil Madi Haack-Rangi, 15, puts a power drill into action at the Girls in Trade event at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club last Thursday.

About 100 girls armed with tools took over the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club last Thursday.

Drilling holes, changing tyres and operating a digger were just some of the jobs female pupils from all over Southland had a go at, as part of a "Girls in Trade" event.

It was the fourth year in a row that Great South ran the event. Its aim was to connect women to career pathways within the trade sector.

Southland Youth Futures team manager Renata Gill said the event was put on to inspire and empower young women to enter the trade industry.

"The girls get to meet employers, connect with the industry and they get hands-on experience here.

"The special thing about this expo is they get to learn from young female tradies, who share their stories about what it is like working in the industry," she said.

Guest speaker and builder Chelsea Roper who is also known for her Instagram page ‘She Builds Bro’, was excited to be attending this year’s event and understood the value she could bring to it.

"It’s been a great opportunity to share what I’ve achieved; trades are not just for the boys.

"It is important that we encourage girls who might have an interest in trades and share what you can achieve when you dream big. It can only be good for the industry," Ms Roper said.

It was her dream to build her own home, which prompted the 30-year-old from Queenstown, to pursue a carpentry apprenticeship.

"I did my on-site training through BCITO (Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation) and my apprenticeship was with my brother’s company.

Now I’m a foreman with a few apprentices under me and I’ve built my own house with my partner."

Ms Roper was elated to have met a young panellist at the event who had reached out to her via her Instagram account, asking for advice about how to get into the trade industry.

"The young woman contacted me through my account, needing some guidance, now she is doing an apprenticeship," she said.

Some of Southland’s largest employers, New Zealand Aluminium Smelters, Fonterra and PowerNet were at the event.

- By Nina Tapu