Southland Stags hit the road for preseason

Stags players will take part in the rural roadie on July 16. PHOTO: ODT FILE

From the rugby fields to the green fields of Southland — the Stags are going rural.

The SBS Bank Southland Stags announced this week they will make a rural roadie as part of their preseason community engagements.

The team will be heading out to Eastern Southland on July 16 and will be split into four groups to visit local clubs in Tokanui, Wyndham, Mataura, and Edendale.

SBS Bank Southland Stags team manager Richard Smith said the tour was an great opportunity for both the team and local residents.

"The rural roadie is an important part of our commitment to engaging with the community and expressing our gratitude for their continuous support."

He said last year they visited clubs in Western Southland, and this time they were thrilled to be heading to the Eastern clubs.

"It's a great way for us to connect with our fans and give back to the community that supports us so passionately."

The event would be open to all age groups and it will be filled with fun and interactive activities, he said.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a run around, skills and drills sessions, and kicking contests.

Additionally, there will be signing sheets available, and fans can take photographs with their favourite players.

It was also encouraged for attendees to take boots or gym shoes, training gear, Stags jerseys, a mouthguard — if you want to do some contact — and a water bottle.

All community members are encouraged to come along.

For more information contact: jack@rugbysouthland.co.nz