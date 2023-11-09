Southland winger off for stint in the States

Michael Manson in action for the Southland Stags this season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Young Southland winger Michael Manson is heading Stateside, having signed with the Utah Warriors.

Manson, 22, has signed for the Greg Cooper-coached side which finished with a 10-6 record in 2023 and had sell-out crowds at each of their final three home games.

It is a big move for Manson who has had a stuttering career since leaving Otago Boys’ High School in 2019.

Manson played for the NZ Schools side that year and scored a bucketful of tries for the school’s First XV as they made it all the way to the South Island final before losing to Nelson College.

He played club rugby for Green Island but found his way blocked into the Otago side, although he did make his first-class debut in 2021 with two appearances off the bench. At the end of that season he made the decision to head south.

He connected with Invercargill Blues and made his debut for Southland last year, although he struggled to get the ball as Southland failed to make much of an impact in the competition.

He turned out for the Stags again this season and made the most of limited chances although injury once again got in the way at the end of the season. Manson will have a good chance to shine in the Major League Rugby competition, as the Utah side is competitive and Cooper is a coach who likes to spread the ball.

The stint in the United States should aid his development but it will also have an impact on the lower levels back in New Zealand, especially in club rugby.