Spell-it-Rite Competition winner

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Yvonne Hughes is happy to receive $250 in prize money from Wyndham & Districts Historical Society treasurer Robyn Taylor. The society ran the Spell-it-Rite competition in the Southland Express in July as part of its ongoing fundraising campaign to build a new museum for the Wyndham and Edendale districts.

Mrs Taylor said there were a good number of entries and some really positive feedback about the competition being a fun and entertaining challenge.

The correct number of eligible errors was 42, although some entries had a much higher number due to ineligible errors being added, such as grammatical mistakes and logos.

Thank you to everyone who supported it through placing advertisements and by entering the competition.