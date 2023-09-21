Stags better team for most of the match

Chay Fihaki, of Canterbury, offloads in the tackle of Southland Stags player Gabriel Hamer-Webb during the Round 7 Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Canterbury and Southland at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch last Saturday. Photo: Peter Meecham/Getty Images)

The Stags have three games left to play this season, starting this Saturday at 2.05pm against Hawke’s Bay in Invercargill.

The Hawke’s Bay game is the first of the three games to be played in eight days. The second game is also at Rugby Park against Bay of Plenty on Wednesday night.

Southland will then play their last game against Manawatu in Palmerston North the following Sunday.

The Stags again showed plenty of spirit last weekend against Canterbury in Christchurch before losing 29-14.

The Stags played the better rugby for most of the game but lacked the polish to earn the win.

Southland had a strong wind behind them in the first half but never turned that advantage into enough points and trailed 12-7 at halftime.

Southland played a high tempo game by using the ability of nippy halfback Connor McLeod. The Stags tried to tire out the locals who were playing their third game in eight days.

Canterbury had fewer chances on attack but were classy enough to make their chances count and led 12-nil after 20 minutes.

Southland Stags player Connor McLeod clears the ball from a ruck. PHOTO: PETER MEECHAM/GETTY IMAGES

Southland eventually got on the board after 30 minutes with a try to hooker Nic Souchon from the back of a perfectly executed lineout drive.

The Stags started the second half perfectly and took the lead after lock Danny Drake barged over beside the posts.

The Stags continued to put together several phases, but did not always choose the right options. Some of the uncharacteristically poor ball handling out wide also frustrated both the Southland players and supporters.

The Canterbury defence was good and they managed to score two more tries and a penalty goal in the last 20 minutes to secure a bonus point win.

Lock Mike McKee captained the Stags in the absence of Josh Bekhuis. McKee exemplified the Stags’ commitment to giving their all, as did loose forwards Leroy Ferguson and Blair Ryall.

Starting props Jonah Aoina and Morgan Mitchell put in big efforts before limping from the field. Replacement prop Hamdahn Tuipulotu showed his strength in general play.

The Stags have now lost six of their NPC games and drawn one, while Hawke’s Bay have won five of their eight games.

The Southland Boys’ High School first XV will be celebrated on Saturday for being national champions with a lap of honour around Rugby Park at half time.

- By John Langford