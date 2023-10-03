Stags finish season on high

The Southland Stags finished their 2023 National Provincial Championship with just one win from 10 games.

This was an obviously disappointing campaign for a team that had the dedication and the potential to perform much better. The team had players that could excel in each position but seldom did they produce their best on the same day or even the same half.

The well-deserved win came in the final game; a 37-12 victory against Manawatu in Palmerston North on Sunday.

This was the Stags third game in eight days; the team were more desperate than ever after their prior game had resulted in a frustrating 25-23 loss to Bay of Plenty on Wednesday night at Rugby Park.

The Stags had led the Steamers 20-10 at half time. The second half was disappointing for all Southland rugby followers, the team were perhaps guilty of trying to protect their lead rather than extend it.

Southland had little territory and possession in the second half and did not look like scoring a try while the visitors took the lead. The Stags had the opportunity to win the game with two penalty shots at goal in the closing minutes but they were flagged away.

The Stags had no time to dwell on that loss with the Manawatu game looming on Sunday.

Brayden Iose of Manawatu is tackled during the round nine Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Manawatu and Southland at Central Energy Trust Arena, on October 01, 2023, in Palmerston North, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Southland started the game playing into a strong wind that made clearing kicks and gaining any territory almost impossible. The Stags were able to hold onto the ball and took their scoring opportunities to lead 14-5 at halftime.

Decisive ball-running from second five-eighth Matt Whaanga and fullback Rory van Vught was a feature of the first half, as were the penalties earned at the ruck by openside Leroy Ferguson.

Captain Josh Bekhuis earned an important lineout steal to protect their lead just before the break.

The Stags points in the first half came after lock Mike McKee twice offloaded the last pass to halfback Jay Renton to score. Marty Banks’ second conversion from out wide in the wind was masterful.

Early in the second half the Stags in-form centre Tevita Latu powered onto a short ball from blindside Blair Ryall to score under the posts.

Banks then kicked a penalty goal from half-way to extend the lead to 24-5.

The Stags defence was comfortable throughout the second half and inside the final five minutes Ferguson pounced on loose ball and offloaded to replacement Scott Gregory to score.

There was still time for Whaanga to score the fifth try which pushed the final score out to 37-12. This was the Stags first victory away from home since 2015.