Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Stags v Manawatu squad announced

    Co Coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson announce the side to take on Manawatu.

    SBS Bank Southland Stags (Murihiku Hāta)  vs Manawatu

    Wednesday, September 18th 7.05pm - Central Energy Trust Arena Palmerston North

    Notable mentions: Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa is set to play his Blazer Game (15th). 

    *denotes blazer game

    Unavailable due to injury: 

    Hunter Fahey, Paula Latu, Morgan Mitchell, Faletoi Peni, Shneil Singh, Matt Whaanga, Connor Collins, Woody Kirkwood (Season Ending)

     

     

