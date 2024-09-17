Stags v Manawatu squad announced

Co Coaches Matt Saunders and James Wilson announce the side to take on Manawatu.

SBS Bank Southland Stags (Murihiku Hāta) vs Manawatu

Wednesday, September 18th 7.05pm - Central Energy Trust Arena Palmerston North

Notable mentions: Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa is set to play his Blazer Game (15th).

*denotes blazer game

Unavailable due to injury:

Hunter Fahey, Paula Latu, Morgan Mitchell, Faletoi Peni, Shneil Singh, Matt Whaanga, Connor Collins, Woody Kirkwood (Season Ending)