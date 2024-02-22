Still a threat of erosion

Bluecliffs. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The state of emergency for the Bluecliffs area has been extended.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott signed off the extension at 8.15am yesterday, which extends until February 26.

The state of emergency has been in place since February 8.

Civil Defence controller Simon Mapp said the threat of erosion to the Bluecliffs community had not diminished and work continued on finding ways to clear the tip site and opening the mouth of the Waiau River.

"Works were progressing well on the cut in the Waiau River mouth, until work had to be paused on Sunday for safety reasons. We hope this will be able to be completed later this week," Mr Mapp said.

The bar opening will hopefully reduce the erosion in front of the properties and the tip for a period of time, which will enable further conversations with the community about the future of the area.

"It is a highly complex and changing environment, and it’s unknown how well this opening may work or how much time this might provide the residents," Mr Mapp said.

Emergency Management Southland will be restricting public access to the boat ramp and some roads in the area to manage access to the active work site for contractors and everyone’s safety.

"We’ve had reports of people visiting the area to have a look. Please avoid any unnecessary travel to the area while this state of emergency is in place. This is for the safety of residents and those working in the area."