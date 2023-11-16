Store security increased

You can put in multiple security measures, but it will not stop determined criminals from targeting retail stores, Pomona St Discounter and Vape store owner Anson Huang says.

"Things still happen ... you can stop the ram-raids, but you can’t stop them breaking in and robbing.

"You have to do what you can, at the moment."

Mr Huang’s Invercargill store had been ram-raided twice in four months where thieves used stolen vehicles to smash their way through the door’s entrance to gain access to the vape store.

Since the two raids, Mr Huang had installed fog cannons, bollards and other security measures in order to protect his staff and property and opted to work the late shifts himself.

He had used a Ministry of Business and Industry subsidy to install the store’s fog cannon and reminded his staff they should always take priority if there were any further incidents.

NZ Safety Blackwoods on Bill Richardson Dr was also targeted by ram-raiders at the same time.

Branch manager Jessica Manson said the store had beefed up its security since the raids, but it was also part of the company’s nationwide security upgrade roll-out.

"Things like this just don’t come out. They’ve been thought of for years in advance and planned very thoroughly. I’d say it was already in the pipeline, so it’s helped a little bit there," she said.

- By Toni McDonald