Street market on festival day

PHOTO: ODT FILES

While the Bluff Oyster & Food Festival will be the main attraction in Bluff on Saturday, May 25, there will also be a street market in the town on that day.

The monthly Thieves Alley Market, a regular fixture on the Bluff event calendar, will also be held on Gore St, Bluff, from 10am to about 2pm. Should demand be high the market will remain open a little later.

A wide variety of craft stalls is being organised on Bluff’s main street under the shelter of shopfront verandas by the Oyster Allsorts premises, just to the east side of the Golden Age Tavern and Hayz at the Anchorage Restaurant, with plenty of unique wares.

Inside the Oyster Allsorts premises, Bluff Promotions is also organising a small display of some Oyster Sack garments from past oyster festivals.

No longer a part of the festival, the fashion garments used to be a part of what was known as the Creativity Awards each year. The display will be a trip down memory lane for those who remember that event.

Anyone keen to have a stall on the day should contact Frazer Murdoch on 027 8506-261 or at tbag7708@xtra.co.nz

— Lindsay Beer, Bluff Publicity/Promotions Officer