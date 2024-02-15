Strengthening community ties

Southern Graeme Dingle Foundation trustee Carla Forbes and trust chairman Michael Lee are excited about the establishment of an advisory committee to ensure strong community engagement. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Southern Graeme Dingle Foundation is taking a big step to boost engagement with the community.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation aims to empower Southland children through in-class delivery.

In response to the evolving needs of the community, the foundation will establish an advisory committee to ensure strong community engagement.

Trust chairman Michael Lee said the foundation was excited to welcome an advisory group to support community engagement, visibility, and relationships.

"These aspects are vital, and we have an incredible community of supporters whom we want to actively engage with and acknowledge for their invaluable contributions."

Because of the increasingly challenging economic climate and the emergence of more complex youth-related issues, the foundation was more resolute than ever in ensuring Southland children received the support needed to achieve their goals.

Foundation trustee Carla Forbes said community engagement was paramount for the Graeme Dingle Foundation to effectively cater to the needs of children.

"By inviting an advisory committee to collaborate with us, we are ensuring active and meaningful engagement with the Southland community."

Fellow trustee and Fernworth School principal Alison Cook said the foundation played an indispensable role in schools, adding value to children’s lives and equipping them with essential life skills.

"Its presence is invaluable in shaping confident and resilient individuals."

By extending invitations to join the advisory committee, the Graeme Dingle Foundation aimed to bolster its ties with the community, thereby ensuring the continuous enrichment of Southern children’s lives.

ILT marketing executive Angee Shand commended the foundation for their engagement initiative.

"Putting a group together to focus on connection and relationships is a great step as we know that fostering social engagement and connecting with our community is paramount for charitable organisations.

"Actively engaging with our community will not only raise awareness about their cause but also build meaningful relationships to fuel their mission and amplify its impact," she said.

The trust prioritised the effective usage of funds, ensuring every dollar was directed towards delivering impactful programmes which empowered Southern youth, Mr Lee said.

"We squeeze every cent and put it into delivery for our youth."

■To find out more about becoming involved, email office.southern@dinglefoundation.org.nz