Summer Sounds moves to new venue

Photo: Noel Petersen

The Summer Sounds Bluff Music Festival 2024 is back but will take place at a new venue on January 21.

With the number of attendees at the event increasing, it was decided to move the event from the Gunpit to Argyle Park to allow more space.

Argyle Park is at the eastern end of Bluff, next to the Bluff Camping Ground and bordered by Athelney, Gregory, Burrows and Tone Sts.

The concert will take place at the new venue from 2pm on Sunday, January 21.

Triple Shot and Darcy Kerr return this year with the final performer to be confirmed.

The event is smoke, vape and alcohol free.

Summer Sounds is a Bluff Promotions event with the support of the Creative Communities Scheme, Bluff Engineering & Welding, i Hire Invercargill, King O The Road Bluff/Oreti Transport and the Invercargill City Council Parks Department.

By Lindsay Beer

Bluff Publicity/Promotions Officer