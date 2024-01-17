Super Rugby Aupiki coming to Invercargill

Matatū and Rugby Southland are excited to announce that Invercargill will play host to Round 1 of the defending champions’ Super Rugby Aupiki season in one of three home games in 2024.

Matatū, representing all of Te Waipounamu, will face the Blues at Rugby Park on Saturday 2 March, kick off 4.35pm.

Matatū general manager Sarah Munro said it was the first time the team would play in Southland - 'a region we’re proud to represent."

“It’s such an exciting opportunity to take a game to Invercargill as part of our season this year.

Playing in from of all their South Island fans was important to the team.

''We can’t wait to face the Blues in front of a passionate Southland crowd at Rugby Park.''

The team was seeking to defend their 2023 title and build off the performance and culture developed within the team since Aupiki’s inaugural season in 2022.

Matatū lock, Rookie of the Year in 2023 and proud Southlander Emma Dermody, said she was “ecstatic about Matatū’s upcoming game in Invercargill”.

“Returning to my home province holds special significance as it provides a unique opportunity to showcase to young girls the pathways available to them,” she said.

Capped Black Ferns and foundational Matatū players Amy Rule and Amy du Plessis, both from Southland, expressed excitement about the team heading south for the first time.

Rugby Southland chief executive Steve Mitchell said they were pleased to be able to deliver a top quality women’s game at Rugby Park with the help of some collaborating trusts.

Together with a curtain raiser of local senior women’s players, he expected the March 2 event to be one of the best showcase of female rugby seen in Invercargill.

Jackie Flutey, CTS CEO, said they were honoured to contribute to milestone event.

“This investment is not just in a game, but in the empowerment of our Matatū warriors who represent Murihiku and all of the South Island, but in the growth of women's rugby in Southland,” Ms Flutey said.

ILT Marketing and Innovation Executive Angee Shand said women’s rugby and the associated opportunities was “a huge positive for the sport and the region.

“We are pleased to support Rugby Southland’s ongoing efforts in this area, especially in bringing this elite competition to Invercargill for the first time.

“This match will showcase top level rugby, potentially inspiring local players and contributing to the ongoing growth of women's rugby in our community."