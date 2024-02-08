Super-sized fun for community

Six-year-old Benji Barclay from Invercargill had a lot of fun playing with the super-sized games supplied by XO church at last year’s Browns Sports Day.

The super-sized games thousands of Southland families have been playing at community events for the past 10 years have all been manned by dedicated volunteers.

XO Church senior pastor Graeme Pope said taking mega-sized games to community events was not exactly what they had in mind.

Its name XO represented Crossing Over and volunteers wanted to be involved in something that reached out to the community.

The vision started with offering an alternative to Halloween at 9 Tay St.

"We were kind of hoping for 100 people (max) and hundreds turned up."

But the event grew so big the building could not safely host the event, so the outdoor games were developed.

Mr Pope and his wife Bernie, have eight children of their own.

"So we know what it is like to raise families and go to these kinds of things ... everything costs and it’s very hard on families and especially with the cost of living.

"So we just thought, ‘Why don’t we do something that would really help our families bond together and spend some good quality time together ... that was really the heart of it."

But after a couple of school fundraising events, invitations started to come from large event organisers. The ILT was among its first — inviting them to its 75th anniversary celebrations at ILT Stadium Southland.

"I think, in those two days, the Saturday and Sunday, I don’t think anybody’s seen the stadium so packed. Our estimate was at least 15-20,000 people over those two days ... I was counting on the door.

"So, since then, we’ve done quite a lot."

ILT marketing and innovation executive Angee Shand credited the 75th birthday celebrations to the work of the XO church team.

"It’s been really pleasing to see their services being embraced across the community, from sporting events... as well as all sorts of other gatherings," she said.

Massav Productions managing director Blair Savory said he had worked with XO Church for the past two Christmas in the park events.

"I hope I can work with them for many more, as their passion and energy for the community 100% aligns with what Christmas in the Park is all about."

He first saw their work while attending another event.

"It was a combination of unique kids games and friendly smiling faces that helped give the event an identity."

"It’s clear to see they are all on the same page in wanting to create something positive in the community ... having a group of people whose focus is to help create positive experiences for the local people is truly heart-warming," he said.

A team of volunteers from XO, out of the church's 400-strong membership, supervised the games.

"The team actually love it. I take my hat off to them ... they are very, very generous with their time.

"This is the culture that we’ve got in the church — to serve the community and to love people and help them."

The occasional working bee was run to do maintenance work or build a new game.

The parishioners also had gained their own great memories of the events.

"It’s not just the kids that you’re interacting with. It’s the parents and the grandparents.

"It’s a great way to meet new people ... and have a chat."

- By Toni McDonald