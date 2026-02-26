Team spot carrying on family legacy

Southland Boys’ High School 1st XV player Caleb Harvey and his grandfather Tony wear the caps they were awarded for playing in the school’s top team. PHOTO: JACKIE HARVEY

A Southland Boys’ High School student is following in the footsteps his grandfather made about 70 years ago.

Like his grandfather Tony, Caleb Harvey, 17, is a prefect at the school and has received his cap for playing in the 1st XV.

Both have played for the Pirates Old Boys Rugby Club as well.

The only differences between the pair’s achievements is Caleb will have three years playing for the team whereas his grandfather had two and Caleb plays in the backs and Mr Harvey played in the forwards.

Caleb said it was "pretty good" to be able to continue where his grandfather left off.

"It’s pretty cool just to carry the Harvey name."

It had always been his goal to make the top team.

"I was pretty ecstatic ... and to make it in year 11 was even better."

Mr Harvey received his cap in year 11 as well.

Caleb first played on the wing for the team where he was well-placed to score tries.

" I used to get set up quite a bit."

Now he had filled out more he played centre.

Mr Harvey said he was very proud of his grandson.

"It’s terrific. Great work."

He made the team in 1955 when he was in his second to last year at the school and played flanker, Mr Harvey said.

The next year he played hooker.

He still had his cap for making the team.

In those days making the 1st XV was not as sought after as it is now, he said.

The team played two interschool matches each year against Otago teams.

Mr Harvey went on to play in the Southland B team and coach at Pirates Old Boys.