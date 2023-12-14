Thursday, 14 December 2023

Teams march into the south

    Southland’s Hokonui under 13 marching team in action at the 2023 South Island Marching...
    Southland’s Hokonui under 13 marching team in action at the 2023 South Island Marching Championships held at Stadium Southland last weekend. The team were under-13 champions. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD
    Marching Southland was honoured to host the South Island Marching Championships 2023 at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill last weekend.

    It said it was proud of all the hard work and dedication from all its teams, officials, the committee, volunteers, and supporters.

    Marching Southland is looking ahead to hosting the Marching New Zealand national championships in March 2025.

    South Island Championships Results:

    Under 13:

    1st Technical: Hokonui

    2nd Technical: Pioneers of Canterbury

    3rd Technical: Eclipse

    1st Display: Hokonui

    2nd Display: Pioneers of Canterbury

    3rd Display: Eclipse

    Champion Team: Hokonui

    Coach: Levana Bartlett

    The champion Hokonui U18 team at the South Island Marching Championships. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The champion Hokonui U18 team at the South Island Marching Championships. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Under 18

    1st Technical: Hokonui

    2nd Technical: Eclipse

    3rd Technical: Onyx Militaires

    1st-equal Display: Hokonui & Eclipse

    3rd Display: Allstars

    Champion Team: Hokonui

    Coaches: Renee Morgan & Tracy Mcdonald

    Senior grade

    1st Technical: Empire

    2nd Technical: Eclipse

    3rd Technical: Skellerup Militaires

    Guards

    Invercargill’s Phoenix marching group at the 2023 South Island Marching Championships. PHOTO:...
    Invercargill’s Phoenix marching group at the 2023 South Island Marching Championships. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD
    1st Display: Eclipse

    2nd Display: Empire

    3rd Display: Skellerup Militaires Guards

    Champion Team: Empire

    Coaches: Keryn Cawood & Sam O’Connell

    Masters grade

    1st Technical: Eclipse

    2nd Technical: Pioneers of Canterbury

    3rd Technical: Onyx Militaires

    1st Display: Eclipse

    2nd Display: Pioneers of Canterbury

    3rd Display: Onyx Militaires

    Champion Team: Eclipse

    Coaches: Kellie Hood and Victoria Law