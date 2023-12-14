Teams march into the south

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It said it was proud of all the hard work and dedication from all its teams, officials, the committee, volunteers, and supporters.
Marching Southland is looking ahead to hosting the Marching New Zealand national championships in March 2025.
South Island Championships Results:
Under 13:
1st Technical: Hokonui
2nd Technical: Pioneers of Canterbury
3rd Technical: Eclipse
1st Display: Hokonui
2nd Display: Pioneers of Canterbury
3rd Display: Eclipse
Champion Team: Hokonui
Coach: Levana Bartlett
1st Technical: Hokonui
2nd Technical: Eclipse
3rd Technical: Onyx Militaires
1st-equal Display: Hokonui & Eclipse
3rd Display: Allstars
Champion Team: Hokonui
Coaches: Renee Morgan & Tracy Mcdonald
Senior grade
1st Technical: Empire
2nd Technical: Eclipse
3rd Technical: Skellerup Militaires
Guards
2nd Display: Empire
3rd Display: Skellerup Militaires Guards
Champion Team: Empire
Coaches: Keryn Cawood & Sam O’Connell
Masters grade
1st Technical: Eclipse
2nd Technical: Pioneers of Canterbury
3rd Technical: Onyx Militaires
1st Display: Eclipse
2nd Display: Pioneers of Canterbury
3rd Display: Onyx Militaires
Champion Team: Eclipse
Coaches: Kellie Hood and Victoria Law