Teams march into the south

Southland’s Hokonui under 13 marching team in action at the 2023 South Island Marching Championships held at Stadium Southland last weekend. The team were under-13 champions. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Marching Southland was honoured to host the South Island Marching Championships 2023 at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill last weekend.

It said it was proud of all the hard work and dedication from all its teams, officials, the committee, volunteers, and supporters.

Marching Southland is looking ahead to hosting the Marching New Zealand national championships in March 2025.

South Island Championships Results:

Under 13:

1st Technical: Hokonui

2nd Technical: Pioneers of Canterbury

3rd Technical: Eclipse

1st Display: Hokonui

2nd Display: Pioneers of Canterbury

3rd Display: Eclipse

Champion Team: Hokonui

Coach: Levana Bartlett

The champion Hokonui U18 team at the South Island Marching Championships. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

1st Technical: Hokonui

2nd Technical: Eclipse

3rd Technical: Onyx Militaires

1st-equal Display: Hokonui & Eclipse

3rd Display: Allstars

Champion Team: Hokonui

Coaches: Renee Morgan & Tracy Mcdonald

Senior grade

1st Technical: Empire

2nd Technical: Eclipse

3rd Technical: Skellerup Militaires

Guards

Invercargill’s Phoenix marching group at the 2023 South Island Marching Championships. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Eclipse

2nd Display: Empire

3rd Display: Skellerup Militaires Guards

Champion Team: Empire

Coaches: Keryn Cawood & Sam O’Connell

Masters grade

1st Technical: Eclipse

2nd Technical: Pioneers of Canterbury

3rd Technical: Onyx Militaires

1st Display: Eclipse

2nd Display: Pioneers of Canterbury

3rd Display: Onyx Militaires

Champion Team: Eclipse

Coaches: Kellie Hood and Victoria Law