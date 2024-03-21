Teapot alter-egos race for glory

First time Teapot Racing Master of Ceremonies Darren Ludlow (left) with Lou Braddock, Callum Christie and Mace Braddock, who won most spectacular crash at the annual Steampunk Teapot Racing competition held in Invercargill last Sunday. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Remote-controlled teapot racing — a phenomenon which started in New Zealand — is now taking the world by storm.

Teapots of all descriptions were attached to manically raced remote control cars around the Southern Society of Steampunk Steamologists’ clubrooms on Sunday.

Group president Gail Mackintosh said the club’s teapot racing competition had received great support.

The competition was meant to be held at the Queens Park Band Rotunda, but rain forced it indoors.

"We were worried people wouldn’t be able to find us, but it’s been a great outcome and people have had a great time."

Ms Mackintosh was impressed with all the different styles of entries.

"I just love people having fun and enjoying themselves.

"Every single teapot is different, everyone has got their own style ... it’s great to see the originality in all of them."

Annual teapot races originated in Dunedin, then featured at the Oamaru Steampunk Festival.

"Now it’s done all over the world," she said.

Invercargill city councillor and first-time Teapot Racing Master of Ceremonies Darren Ludlow embraced the quirky event by dressing in a steampunk-themed costume.

"I’ve commentated many things across the years, but never radio-controlled teapots.

"So I thought I would get into the swing of things and bought myself a steampunk costume.

"It’s been a cracking afternoon...Everyone who has come along has had an absolute hoot," he said.

He was really impressed with how much work had been put into it the teapot creations.

"But I’m not surprised because if you look how much they work on their clothing ... they’re detailed people with a real sense of flair.

"So that came out in the huge variety of the different designs and the types of vehicles they were using."

It was the first time Mace Braddock had entered the event which earned him an award for the most spectacular crash.

Awards went to categories including best-dressed driver, most entertaining attempt, most spectacular crash, fastest teapot and most splendiferous apparatus.

- By Toni McDonald