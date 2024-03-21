Technology hub ready for rangatahi

Your Corps owner James Wards and Community Connections Trust Invercargill chairwoman Janette Malcolm launch the plans for the Youth Technology Hub as part of the Grace Street Project in South City on Monday. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

There may not have been power or lights to turn on but that did not stop the Invercargill Community Connections Charitable Trust from launching the Youth Technology Hub in South City on Monday.

The Grace Street Project is a community-driven initiative to provide a mixed-use, all-weather venue in the heart of South City.

The Youth Technology Hub was established as a foundation tenant of the Grace Street Project in South Invercargill.

Community Connections Trust Invercargill chairwoman Janette Malcolm said they were about creating equity of opportunity.

"Today’s launch of the Youth Technology Hub has created career pathways for our rangatahi for the future."

The Grace Street Project was thrilled about the partnership with Your Corps, a youth technology education provider which has been widely recognised for the work they are doing with young people.

Your Corps owner James Wards said: "We are spearheading a technology revolution in Southland."

He was excited about the educational opportunities the technology hub would provide youth and praised the Ministry of Education for their positive response that the facility would "allow young people to get educational credits".

The technology hub will be fitted out with 32 computers, with plans for classes to be run on a daily basis, after school and during weekends.

Mr Wards envisioned the centre would become a catalyst for video game design and a place for those keen on e-sport competitions.

"Our aim is for the team to run the show, learn new skills, become youth leaders and then pursue career pathways," he said.

Aurora College principal Craig Taylor endorsed the initiative and thought it was a wonderful opportunity for the rangatahi.

"I do know that some of our students take up those free programmes during the week which will promote our numbers in IT within my kura," he said.

Already, $2.9million has been raised to go towards the building of the Youth Technology Hub and Community Connections Trust Invercargill aims to raise $1.6m by the end of August in order to begin construction of the facility at the start of October.

- By Nina Tapu