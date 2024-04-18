Thistle FC dominate Old Boys AFC in opening match

McIntyre Dick Thistle FC signalled their ambitions with a 5-2 demolition of Southern Steel Windows Old Boys AFC in the opening weekend of the Donald Gray competition.

Thistle opened the scoring on the 6-minute mark through Jose Rodriguez. Lochie Payne equalised 15 minutes later for Old Boys, before Sobur Omoyajowo restored Thistle's lead 10 minutes later, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish again.

Jose Rodriguez grabbed another two to claim the match ball, with Nshuti Honore also on the scoresheet for Thistle.

Sam Christy did grab a second for Old Boys, but it was Thistle’s day as the win puts them top of the table on goal difference after the opening fixtures.

In the other Donald Gray game, Level One Queens Park beat Laser Plumbing Gore Wanderers 2-1.

This weekend, Thistle head to Waihopai and Old Boys entertain Gore with Queens Park having the bye.

In the Fletcher Cup, Cruickshank Pryde Lawyers s Old Boys AFC beat Grants Braes AFC 1-0 to make it four points from two games in the Otago-based league. Old Boys head to Green Island this weekend.

In the SPL, Editors Cut Queens Park fell to a 2-1 loss to a revitalised Otago University AFC side. Park will hope to get back to winning ways when they travel to Queenstown on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Queens Park women recorded their first win with an impressive 5-0 demolition of Northern AFC Premier Women in the Women's South Island Qualifying League. The women travel to Dunedin on Saturday to take on University.

In the Kolk Cup, Toasted Southend United demolished Malloch McClean Waihopai 16-1 in the opening round with iHire Thistle and Pacific Radiology Old Boys also recording wins.

- By Chris Montgomery