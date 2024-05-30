Thistle slips up, Park goes to top of league

Veteran Old Boys player Danny Rosel looks for the through ball during his team’s match against Thistle.

Level One Queens Park took all three points against Laser Plumbing Gore Wanderers, recording a nervy 2-0 win in the early kick-off in theDonald Gray League.

Zac Owen Gear continued his goal-scoring form, slotting Park’s first on the 18-minute mark, but it took Park midway through the second half before they were able to extend their lead and make the job harder for Gore to try to get back in the game.

Tyler Hayes was subbed on in the 61st minute and made an immediate impact, driving home Park’s second two minutes later, after a nervy start to the second half.

In the other Donald Gray fixture, Southern Steel Windows Old Boys recorded their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over McIntyre Dick Thistle.

Old Boys started stronger and Jackson Jones was on target early on to claim Old Boys’ first. Seven minutes later, veteran Danny Rosel rolled back the years to give Old Boys a 2-0 lead, which they held to the end.

It wasn’t exactly pretty football as the conditions were extremely blustery with rain intermittently battering the pitch which made playing any structured gameplay near impossible.

It was one of those games where early goals counted as the conditions took their toll on the players and the final whistle was a welcomed call.

Old Boys will be pleased to get off the mark, but Thistle will be disappointed to have dropped three points which could be the difference in a tight league, especially as Park won against Gore, to go six points clear albeit with Thistle still having one game in hand.

- By Chris Montgomery

Fixtures: Gore v Old Boys, Thistle v Waihopai, QP the bye. Kick offs 3pm.