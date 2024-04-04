Tight race between our tipsters

Friday night kicked off with a couple of major upsets, with the Chiefs and Waratahs losing.

On Friday night, the Crusaders awoke with a vengeance. Their work at the breakdown — and their tigerish defence — was just too much for a shell-shocked Chiefs. Where was Damian McKenzie?

I had written off the Rebels for the season, but they continue to astound after putting the woeful Waratahs to the sword in Sydney.

The Drua played the Force in the ‘‘swimming pool’’ in Lautoka and swam away with a 31-13 win.

The wheels are falling off for Moana Pasifika, who were thrashed 8-47 by the Blues on their fall further down the ladder.

That brings us to the Greenhouse. Do we really want to go there?

First, the Hurricanes were too good and looked like championship contenders. Again, the Landers just couldn’t compete at the start and were down to 14 players in a blink of an eye after yet another average decision.

This time there was no way back for them. Turnovers, intercepts and a retreating scrum didn’t help their cause. The pack lacked weight and size in the second spell due to head knock concerns — thank God for the bye this weekend.

In the last game of the round, the Brumbies did enough in their away match against the Reds to confirm they are the best Aussie outfit.

Ben from Shoe Clinic skipped four points clear at the top of the table down south when he amassed the highest score in Invercargill. But it’s a tight race with only 12 points separating the other seven contestants.

We are down to four games this weekend, as the Landers, Crusaders, Canes and the Reds have the week off.

Here are my picks:

The Blues (13+) take on the Force at home and it will be one-way traffic as the Jafas will post a cricket score.

In the toughest game of the round, the Rebels host the Drua and it’s too close to call. I’ll take the Drua (12-) as they are due one away win.

The Chiefs (13+) are at home to Moana Pasifika and this only goes one way — the Chiefs all the way and big!

In the last game, the Brumbies (12-) will get it done at home in Canberra over the hapless Waratahs but I’m expecting the Sydneysiders to make a game of it.

Good luck tipsters.

- By Paul Dwyer