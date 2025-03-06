Thursday, 6 March 2025

Timbersports showtime

    1. Southland
    2. Southland Express
    Nat Paterson completes a standing chop at a Timbersports demo during the Southland A&P show last...
    Nat Paterson completes a standing chop at a Timbersports demo during the Southland A&P show last Saturday. Nat competes at an international level in the sport.
    Brian Gutsell (left) and Wayne Corbin assisted by Toby Sellars, 12, complete a sawing demo....
    Brian Gutsell (left) and Wayne Corbin assisted by Toby Sellars, 12, complete a sawing demo. Gutsell and Corbin are veterans in the sport and Toby is a newcomer to the sport.

    PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON