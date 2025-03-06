Timbersports showtime

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image. Southland Southland Express 0 Comments Nat Paterson completes a standing chop at a Timbersports demo during the Southland A&P show last Saturday. Nat competes at an international level in the sport. Brian Gutsell (left) and Wayne Corbin assisted by Toby Sellars, 12, complete a sawing demo. Gutsell and Corbin are veterans in the sport and Toby is a newcomer to the sport. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON Related Stories Warning illegal dumping could hit Environment Southland rates Cafe owner named in top 50 Rise in health and safety events at ICC Hospital open for community Postie bikers go 2500km for cancer The pipes are calling Discover your dream home Guitar Wolf bring ‘jet rock‘n’roll to the south Women to share stories Safety standards won’t be eased by fast-tracking approval process: govt Full circle Innovators recognised for flax research More