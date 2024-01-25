Titles shared at Teretonga club racing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Liam MacDonald, of Invercargill, won both Noel McIntyre Drainage Group A Club Saloon races in his Falcon from fellow locals Jordan Michels (Honda Civic TCR) and Kieran Roberts (Holden Commodore) before Michels won the 2501cc & over class race from Tony Forde, of Invercargill, in a Commodore, and Roberts after MacDonald retired.
Trevor De Clifford, of Invercargill, and Dayle Kirby, of Winton, shared the Group B race wins in their Honda Civics.
De Clifford won the first from Kirby and Lynden Prebble, of Dipton, in another Honda, with Prebble overcoming a 10 second startline penalty to place third.
Kirby won the second from an impressive Nieko Scoles, of Woodlands, in a Toyota TR86 and De Clifford. Kirby then beat De Clifford and Josh Cooper, of Invercargill, in a Toyota Corolla in the 0-2500cc race.
MacDonald returned to win the Flying Farewell from Michels and Roberts.
Harrison McDonald, of Christchurch, in his Tatuus took the first three and his brother William, of Otautau, took the finale in his similar car.
William also took two second placings while Englishman Ben Stiles was third in the first two races and second in the other two.
Ian Clements, of Christchurch, was third in the last two contests.
The next motor racing action at Teretonga Park is the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest over the weekend of February 17-18.
- By Lindsay Beer