Titles shared at Teretonga club racing

Invercargill competitors Liam MacDonald in his V8 Ford Falcon has Jordan Michels in a Honda Civic TCR on his tail during a club saloon race at the SSCC January club race day held at Teretonga Park last Saturday.

Several drivers shared the honours at Teretonga Park in Invercargill on Saturday.

Liam MacDonald, of Invercargill, won both Noel McIntyre Drainage Group A Club Saloon races in his Falcon from fellow locals Jordan Michels (Honda Civic TCR) and Kieran Roberts (Holden Commodore) before Michels won the 2501cc & over class race from Tony Forde, of Invercargill, in a Commodore, and Roberts after MacDonald retired.

Trevor De Clifford, of Invercargill, and Dayle Kirby, of Winton, shared the Group B race wins in their Honda Civics.

De Clifford won the first from Kirby and Lynden Prebble, of Dipton, in another Honda, with Prebble overcoming a 10 second startline penalty to place third.

Kirby won the second from an impressive Nieko Scoles, of Woodlands, in a Toyota TR86 and De Clifford. Kirby then beat De Clifford and Josh Cooper, of Invercargill, in a Toyota Corolla in the 0-2500cc race.

MacDonald returned to win the Flying Farewell from Michels and Roberts.

Harrison McDonald, of Christchurch, is just ahead of his brother William McDonald, of Otautau, both driving Tatuus FT40 cars in a South Island Wings and Slicks class race. Harrison has been competing internationally in Europe. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

The South Island Wings & Slicks Class had four races and the McDonald brothers won all of them.

Harrison McDonald, of Christchurch, in his Tatuus took the first three and his brother William, of Otautau, took the finale in his similar car.

William also took two second placings while Englishman Ben Stiles was third in the first two races and second in the other two.

Ian Clements, of Christchurch, was third in the last two contests.

The next motor racing action at Teretonga Park is the Ascot Park Hotel Classic SpeedFest over the weekend of February 17-18.

- By Lindsay Beer