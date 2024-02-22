Top-of-table cricket teams log victories with wickets to spare

There are three rounds left to decide who will join Appleby and Old Boys in the finals of the Southland 50-Over Club Cricket Competition.

Southland Boys’ High School have to win on their home ground this weekend against Marist if they are to stay in the race for a top-four spot.

The two top teams, Appleby and Old Boys, will play at Queens Park while Waikoikoi has the bye.

Southland club cricketers enjoyed some long overdue sunshine for cricket last Saturday.

The two leading teams recorded big wins; Old Boys beat Waikoikoi by eight wickets and Appleby beat Southland Boys’ by six wickets.

Waikoikoi won the toss and elected to bat first on the Queens Park main oval. Welby Reed (31) and Ryan McFaul (25) got the visitors off to a good start but they were the only two batsmen to reach double figures as Old Boys rolled them for just 84 runs in the 30th over.

Jake Kura took four wickets for 21 runs from his 10 overs, while Jordan Tooby took two wickets for 28 runs from his 10 overs.

Old Boys’ opening batter Sahil Rana led the run chase with 37 runs from 42 balls. Liam McWilliam 15 and Brendan Domigan (11) were at the crease when victory was secured.

Boys’ High won the toss and also chose to bat first at Appleby, but again only two batsmen made double figures. Opener Angus Manson scored 15 and Duncan Tait top scored with 45.

Appleby’s Kieran Lloyd did most of the damage with the ball, taking five wickets for 29 runs from his 10 overs. Jacob Downing came into the attack late and took three wickets for eight runs from his four overs.

Lloyd then opened the batting and scored 30 runs from 24 balls. Aaron Hart (21) and Jamie Clark (20) also scored at a quick rate, while Ryan Rusk was unbeaten on 10 when Appleby reached the target with six wickets to spare.

Marist had the bye last weekend.

There are two rounds remaining in the division one 40-over competition. Te Anau and Central Western are already qualified for the semifinals, while Wyndham, Blue Mountain, Metropolitan and the Royal Riders are all still in the hunt for a top four position.

