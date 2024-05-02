Tough round for teams and tipsters

Another round, another upset, and finally no unbeaten teams in the comp when the Canes crashed and burned in Canberra to the Brumbies.

Only one of our 30 tipsters around Otago and Southland managed to nail all six games and scored 16 out of a possible 18 points.

The McDonald’s owners in Dunedin, the Stonelakes, jumped from last to fourth in their comp with some inspired selections — fantastic work.

The Crusaders held the Rebels scoreless in Christchurch on Friday night, with a 39-0 win putting them back in the top eight frame. Having Barrett and Havili back certainly helped.

The Chiefs proved they could be semifinal contenders with a good performance against the Waratahs leading to a 28-22 win. The forwards stood up and halfback Ratima is making every post a winner.

Moana made the Drua work in Lautoka for their 24-17 win.

It was a great performance from the Moana Pasifika pack as normally no-one can stay with the Drua in the Lautoka heat.

Defensively the Canes took the foot off the throat, missed too many one-on-one tackles, and the Brumbies were good enough to capitalise, winning 27-19. This was a “good” loss for the Canes at this stage of the season and will allow them to reset for the rest of the comp.

God it was ugly, but somehow the Landers finally got their third win — 7-6 — and are still in this comp. The handling from both sides was deplorable and both sides blew countless scoring opportunities, but does this turn around the Highlanders season? Losing Welshman Rhys Patchell for the season could really hurt them.

In a thriller in Brisbane against the Reds, the Blues stormed home 41-34 from a sizable deficit. It was far and away the game of the round, breathtaking.

Shane from GWD burst out of the pack to lead by 4 from Richard from Collingwood Foodcentre.

So, on to this weekend.

The Canes (13+) are hosting the inconsistent Waratahs at home. The Canes will bounce back and put them to the sword.

The Rebels are back in Melbourne to host the Blues. Surely the Blues (13+) don’t let this one slip. They will be too strong up front.

The Landers travel to Tonga and this will be an unbelievably tough task. Moana go in as the big favourites in their first game in Tonga but I’ll stick with Clan and tip the Landers (12-) to get the win. We will need a miracle, but we are due one!

The Crusaders (12-) host the Reds and every game is a must-win so they will stand up and and force the issue for the second week in a row.

The Chiefs (13+) will dispatch the Force with ease to edge closer to the playoffs.

The Brumbies (13+) will do the same in Canberra against the Drua.

- By Paul Dwyer