The 2023 SBS Bank Tour of Southland is under way and the race is on. The weather has been a mixed bag so far and there is — of course — plenty of wind about. This year a field of 113 riders started the event with no clear favourite. The racing ends on Saturday, starting with a 13km time trial around Winton and then a 77km race from Winton to Invercargill.

The 2023 tour began on Sunday. Here is a selection of photos from the stages throughout Southland so far.