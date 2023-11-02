You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 2023 SBS Bank Tour of Southland is under way and the race is on. The weather has been a mixed bag so far and there is — of course — plenty of wind about. This year a field of 113 riders started the event with no clear favourite. The racing ends on Saturday, starting with a 13km time trial around Winton and then a 77km race from Winton to Invercargill.
The 2023 tour began on Sunday. Here is a selection of photos from the stages throughout Southland so far.