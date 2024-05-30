Tributes flow for well-respected player

Bradley Leslie

The Southland footballing community has paid tribute to Bradley Leslie (), who died this week after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bradley was an integral part of Queens Park AFC and a well-respected and well-liked player among all who played with and against him.

Bradley was part of the 2021 Queens Park title winning side and scored the first away goal for Park in the club’s debut season in the Southern Premier League.

Tributes and messages of support flooded the club’s social media pages including support from fellow football clubs across the region.

A minute's silence will be held before all senior football games in the region this weekend to honour "a true gentleman of the game who leaves a big legacy in his too short a time with us".