Trotting club ends season at Ascot Park

The Northern Southland Trotting Club holds its final meeting of the 2023/2024 season with a day of quality harness racing at Ascot Park Raceway in Invercargill on Saturday.

Feature races include the Group 3 Caduceus Club of Southland/Alabar NZ 2-year-old Fillies Classic, Race 7 on the programme over a distance of 2200m for a stake of $40,000; the Lumsden Four Square Autumn Cup raced over 2700m for a stake of $18,000; the Mark Jones Racing Stables/Gordon Sutherland Memorial Trot for a stake of $20,000 over 2700m, plus the prestigious Ascot Four Square Stella Frost Stakes. Kidz Kartz racing is also scheduled on the programme.

Admission is free but the club will also offer $50 Gold Card access to the Top of the Park, including food and drinks.

The first race is timed to start at noon and owners are welcome in the Alabar Owners Room on the first floor of the main grandstand for hospitality throughout the day.

For more information on an action-filled day, go to the Northern Southland Trotting Club Facebook page.

- By Lindsay Beer