Twenty years building home ownership dreams in South

The Exceed Homes team celebrates 20 years of changing the nature of home ownership in the South. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Exceed Homes, the Southland-based construction company specialising in off-site home builds and transportation, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary as it continues to reshape the landscape of home ownership.

In an era where accessing the property ladder can feel unachievable for many, Exceed Homes is pioneering an innovative approach to home construction that is capturing attention nationwide.

Thanks to advanced technology and innovative building techniques, Exceed Homes can now complete projects in a shorter timeframe, providing homeowners with an opportunity to move into their new homes faster than ever before.

Exceed Homes owner-operator Jade McNamara emphasises the company's commitment to making home ownership more accessible, efficient in construction, and environmentally conscious.

"We are redefining the way people own their dream homes by offering them transportable homes that deliver efficiency, superior quality, and cost savings — with a focus on sustainability," he said.

At the heart of their mission lies an unwavering commitment to quality. Constructing homes in a controlled environment creates stable conditions resulting in meticulous craftsmanship. Exceed Homes uses only the finest materials and employs skilled craftsmen, so that every home they construct is exceptional quality.

Another significant advantage of building off-site is the cost-savings it offers. By keeping costs low through efficient construction techniques, the company can pass those savings on to their customers.

Mr McNamara said sustainability remained a key pillar of their vision.

"Building homes off-site significantly reduces waste generated during the construction process. Using these construction techniques together with eco-friendly materials ensures we always meet the highest environmental standards," he said.

As Exceed Homes celebrates their 20th birthday, they are proving that a new era of home ownership is possible, where getting on to the property ladder for many is not such a distant dream. — Published by arrangement