Two games left for Southland

The Southland Cricket team have lost both their games in the first half of their 2023/24 summer campaign.

After the Christmas break, Southland have two more games in the southern zone Hawke Cup competition.

Southland lost to Mid Canterbury in Ashburton last weekend to go with their loss to Otago Country in Invercargill the weekend before.

Mid Canterbury won the toss and chose to bat first but Southland’s Sithum Niluminda and Ben McCall were on the mark with their bowling and had the locals three wickets down for 35.

Mid Canterbury got through to 201 runs before being all out in the 70th over. Niluminda was the best of the Southland bowlers with figures of four wickets for 32.

Southland batsmen had a full session left on day one to make inroads towards the target. Openers Kieran Lloyd (18) and Chris Case (20) put on a 33-run partnership before a disastrous batting collapse had the visitors languishing at 46 for five wickets.

Teenager Charlie Ottrey and Jed Mockford got Southland through to 75 at the end of a disappointing day.

On Sunday morning, the youngsters took the score through to 105 before Ottrey was caught out for 39.

That was the start of the end for Southland as the final five wickets fell for just 33 runs. Jed Mockford contributed 32 to Southland’s total of 138 which was 64 runs short of the target.

By John Langford