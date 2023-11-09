Upgraded platform now open

The new platform on Observation Rock, Stewart Island, has been opened. PHOTO: DOC

Views of Rakiura-Stewart Island’s Dark Sky Sanctuary can now be viewed from the newly opened Observation Rock platform.

Department of Conversation (Doc) Rakiura operations manager Jennifer Ross said it was great to have the platform open on time and under budget after months of tough winter weather.

"We’re thrilled to have this work completed ahead of the busy summer season, giving visitors a safer place to observe the phenomenal views across Paterson Inlet during the day, and the expansive skies at night.

"We’d like to thank the community for its ongoing support and understanding as we completed this upgrade work."

Observation Rock had been a viewing area for many years, with an informal track and viewing area pre-dating Doc.

It had become increasingly popular with visitors as a great spot to view Rakiura’s night sky, which was designated as a Dark Sky Sanctuary in early 2019 by the International Dark Sky Association.

Great South Destination development manager Amie Young said since gaining international Dark Sky Sanctuary status, Observation Rock had been a must-visit spot for stargazers.

"It’s fantastic to see the reopening of Observation Rock viewing platform. With enhanced safety features and a revamped platform, both locals and visitors to Rakiura Stewart Island now have an ideal location to immerse themselves in the beauty of the island’s dark skies."

Construction was completed this month in time for the start of the international cruise ship season, which brings thousands of visitors to the island.

The platform was first proposed in 2018 and the track was renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Path in 2022. Work to improve the visitor experience and safety at the site began in July.

The site’s high elevation had made it a popular viewing area for many years.

The area was levelled in the 1990s to improve the site but the new platform would provide a safe viewing area for visitors.

Southland District councillor Jon Spraggon said he was thrilled with the outcome.

"The actual platform itself is a definite improvement ... It probably should’ve been done years ago."

The main view platform work was finished with the interpretation panels, seating and ramp to be installed at a later date.

Not all island residents were in favour of the platform’s construction, as some believed the platform would detract from the views of Paterson Inlet and surrounding Stewart Island.

A public protest in the form of a sit-in was held in September 2021.

Mr Spraggon said he had only received positive feedback from the community and were now silent.

One unnamed resident said they believed the design concept detracted from the environment and the safety rails blocked the view on approach to the area and for those who were seated.

"Part of the impact of the track was having the vista just unfold in front of the eyes, whereas now you walk up the track and what you see is its dirty great railings like a prison wall."

The project was a joint initiative between Doc, Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board, Rakiura Maori Lands Trust, Southland District Council, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and Great South.

The platform was initially suggested by the Stewart Island/Rakiura Community Board as a safety solution to the unprotected edge at the site and funded by contributions from the Stewart Island/Rakiura visitor levy, and MBIE’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

DOC contributed funding in the early stages of the project and provided additional funding and project management until its completion.

The platform officially opened last week with a blessing from local kaumatua.

- By Toni McDonald