Upsets really kick in during Round 2 games

Just when you think you’re an expert on rugby, your world crashes on its axis and you realise you are groping in the dark.

Last weekend the Highlanders were gutsy, making 220 tackles, but they just ran out of steam and couldn’t buy a goal kick. The Blues battered them up front and deserved the eight-point victory.

The Rebels turned on the charm in the second-half of their match and ran away from the Force to prove they’ll upset a few.

Then the upsets really kicked in! Moana Pasifika proved they have some real steel under Tana Umaga and held on to beat the Drua for the first time. The Crusaders went down two zip after they crashed and burned against the Waratahs. Have you ever seen them give up such soft tries? Couldn’t happen to a better outfit!

The Chiefs proved they were the real deal when they destroyed Australia’s best team in the Brumbies. Some of the tries were stunning.

The Hurricanes and the Reds played out a thriller which went to golden point when the Canes, with 14 men for most of the second half, scored late. What’s wrong with the honorable, courageous draw anyway?

I know it was a tough round to pick but Grant Shaw from Carpets & Drapes Fiordland had an absolute ’mare, getting only one correct and has tumbled to the bottom of the table.

Ben from Shoe Clinic continues to lead from Invercargill's best grocer Richard Thwaites.

My confidence is shattered after last weekend, but here goes, and Iwill surely bounce back.

Moana Pasifika are at home to the Rebels tomorrow and it’s nearly too hard to pick. I’ll take the Rebels (12-) but Pasifika could just as easily win.

The Highlanders are in Sydney to take on the high-flying Waratahs and again, it’s the toss of a coin. I’ll take the Waratahs (12-) because of the battering the Landers took last week but I’ll be secretly praying we get it done away.

The Drua are back in the islands but surely the Crusaders (12-) won’t go zero and three. They will just win, but it will be oh so close.

The Brumbies (13+) will bounce back in Canberra and consign the Force to three straight losses.

On Saturday the Hurricanes host the Blues in the capital in another intriguing matchup. The Blues (12-) will make it three straight but again, it’s a coin flip.

In the last game of the round, the Reds host the Chiefs. The Reds were out of their feet against the Canes and the Chiefs (13+) are in cruise mode — too big, too strong. But let’s be honest I wasn’t great last week so good luck with your punting in this incredibly challenging round.

- By Paul Dwyer