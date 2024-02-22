Vehicles to line up for annual show

Vehicles entered in past Otautau Car Shows. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON

Get ready to rrrruuummble along to the Otautau Car Show.

This Saturday, organisers will be opening the gates of Holt Park in Otautau to the public.

There’s a $20 entry fee for every vehicle and driver who enters the show and shine extravaganza.

There will be cars from every era as well as all types of trucks, machinery and motorbikes.

Event organiser Colin Lawry says the committee has been working hard to ensure a family-friendly event and he is sure there will be something for everyone.

Food stalls, craft stalls, an ice cream truck, children’s games, and plenty of shiny cars will be there.

Colin says many of the Southland Car Clubs are avid supporters of the event.

"It’s a good day to show off your wheels, and meet and greet other like-minded people.

"Knowing the rich collection of classic and restored cars in Southland, I think our guests on the day will have plenty to see and be enamoured with."

One of Southland’s premier bands, El Scratcho, will set the scene with plenty of quality music to enjoy.

The annual event, which traditionally pops up on the last weekend in February, is run by the community for the community.

Money raised will go to support other community events throughout the year.

"We know from past events, it is a popular choice with Southland’s large collection of car enthusiasts."

He says it is a great event to come along to and it often attracts people from town as well as the surrounding regions.

"Southland people know Otautau is an easy drive from Invercargill and it makes a great family day out."

But the show has also been known to draw interest from enthusiasts as far as Dunedin and Cromwell.

There would be plenty of prizes on hand for winners of the different categories.

"People’s choice is always a coveted prize at events like this, as it tells the owner their car attracted the most interest on the day," Colin says.

■Otautau Car Show, Holt Park, Hulme St, Saturday, 10am-3pm. Admission $5.

- By Toni McDonald