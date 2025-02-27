Victory over Koi puts Old Boys in second

Photo: Getty Images

Old Boys firmed up second position in the Southland 50-over club competition after beating Waikoikoi by 24 runs in round 12 last Saturday.

Old Boys batted first on the Waikoikoi Recreation Ground and amassed a total of 209 for eight from their 50 overs.

Opening batter Nathanael Chandrakumar scored a patient 42 and captain Sam McLachan top-scored with 68 from 62 balls.

Jake Kura added 32 valuable runs before becoming one of Tharaka Sumanathissa’s four scalps for Waikoikoi.

Ryan McFaul also bowled well for the locals, taking two for 30 from 10 overs.

Todd Thayer (33) got the run chase off to a good start for Waikoikoi and Kurt Thompson (39) kept the scoreboard ticking.

No 6 batter Angus Simmers scored 37 from 33 balls but the last five wickets fell cheaply.

Old Boys bowler Bailey Andrews-Kennedy took two for 22 from 10 overs, and Kura also grabbed two wickets.

The Marist v Southland Boys’ High School game at Miller St was rained off, which delayed Ben Foy’s debut for Marist for another week.

Appleby had the bye and will be ready to start as hot favourites on their home track this Saturday against Marist. Old Boys should account for Southland Boys’ High School at Queens Park.

Te Anau is favoured to extend their lead in the division one competition on "Club Day" in Te Anau against Central Western. This will be the fifth match between these two clubs on Saturday, with the juniors starting off the day of cricket at 9am.

By John Langford