Thursday, 31 August 2023

Volunteers embrace training day

    Retired firefighter Les Costigan supervises Southland Sports Car Club volunteer Neil MacDonald using a fire extinguisher during a training day held at Teretonga Park last Sunday. Forty one volunteers took part in the event. PHOTOS: DAVE LOUDON
    The Southland Sports Car Club held its annual Marshall’s Training Day at Teretonga Park on Sunday in preparation for another busy season at the circuit.

    Thirty-two Southland Sports Car Club volunteers were present plus a contingent of nine from the Faded Media Events Team.

    Topics covered the use of quad bikes, fire extinguishers, recovery — towing and communications, hiab lifting, flag marshalling and a season preview with a Clerk Of The Course.

    The club is always keen to have more volunteers join up — if you are interested please phone (03) 213 0522 during office hours.

     - By Lindsay Beer

