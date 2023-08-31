Volunteers embrace training day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Southland Sports Car Club held its annual Marshall’s Training Day at Teretonga Park on Sunday in preparation for another busy season at the circuit.
Thirty-two Southland Sports Car Club volunteers were present plus a contingent of nine from the Faded Media Events Team.
Topics covered the use of quad bikes, fire extinguishers, recovery — towing and communications, hiab lifting, flag marshalling and a season preview with a Clerk Of The Course.
The club is always keen to have more volunteers join up — if you are interested please phone (03) 213 0522 during office hours.
- By Lindsay Beer