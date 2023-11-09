Volunteers have a blast at Bathurst

Southland Sports Car Club volunteers (from left) Chanel Muir, Lenard McLeod and Renee Brown at Bathurst last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Three Southland Sports Car Club volunteers who have given their services at Teretonga Park for many years recently found themselves officiating at the 60th running of the Bathurst 1000 at Mt Panorama.

Lenard McLeod, Chanel Muir and Renee Brown have all given many years of volunteer service to the local club and all three returned from Bathurst having learned plenty.

McLeod has been a volunteer at the circuit for 13 years after being introduced into the club by stalwart Noel Atley.

"I started as a tractor driver and then I did the fire trailer for a few meetings and became the chief of the First Response team and for the last two or three years I have been on the Motorsport New Zealand volunteer commission."

Muir has worked at the track for seven years, missing just one event in that time.

"I got a phone call from a friend and I started at FR7 but Lenard found out I could drive a tractor and since then I have done a variety of jobs, just whatever needed to be done."

Brown has been involved for four years, "starting on flags and moving to Fire & Rescue".

The trip to Bathurst started as a seed a few years ago when McLeod travelled as a volunteer to the annual Supercar event at Pukekohe and befriended Owen Insley.

"Owen talked about events in Australia and we talked about the 60th Bathurst. I asked Chanel if she would like to go and she invited Renee."

Once at Bathurst the trio were immediately made to feel welcome.

McLeod spent Thursday on duty in the pitlane and then was stationed just after turn one.

Muir and Brown were on pitlane fire duty, initially moving down and around teams before gaining their final spots, Muir with Penrite Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United in Brown’s case.

"With some of the unknown quantities around the new Gen 3 Supercars over long distances, once refuelling came around we were very alert. The finger was in the pin ready, just in case."

While it was a full-on few days, there were a few opportunities to enjoy the activities in and around the event, the trio attending the Wednesday night pit party.

On Thursday, they were ready at 5.30am for briefing and sign-on followed by breakfast. That night they attended the Legends Dinner.

"It was phenomenal, I have never laughed so much," Muir said.

On Friday night they enjoyed entertainment, followed by a breakfast at the Bathurst RSL on Saturday.

At the end of the event, they mixed with other crews at the "swamp".

All three said they would love to go back.

"TV doesn’t do it justice. It was worthwhile and there are opportunities for more volunteers from Teretonga to go to Bathurst."

All three were still on cloud nine and would all go back — "we’ve had invitations to other tracks over there now too", Muir said.

Anyone keen to volunteer at Teretonga Park can contact the circuit office on 03 213 0522 during office hours or email info@tere tonga.org.nz.

- By Lindsay Beer