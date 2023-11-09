Wachner Pl pillars a possible quake risk

The pillars at Invercargill’s Wachner Pl. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Invercargill's iconic Wachner Pl pillars may need to go.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark addressed the Invercargill City Council on Tuesday that he had been advised the pillars were a possible earthquake risk.

They were "potentially are under the earthquake prone (National Building Standard Code) level of 34%".

If the pillars were found to be a risk under the NBS rating they would need to be removed to strengthened, he said.

Any future action would depend on what the pillars’ foundation consisted of.

‘So that makes a significant decision in our decision making."

Now the council was aware of the problem, the discovery had created a moral and ethical dilemma: it was not legally obligated to have it remedied for another 12.5 years but remained morally and ethically responsible for public safety, Mr Clark said.

"How would it be if we left the pillars there at this stage, knowing they were under the 34 limit, having quite heavy traffic through the bottom end of Esk St, including people from a new hotel, and we have an earthquake?

"It doesn’t sit well morally if people are hurt by pillars that collapse."

The council was expecting an engineering report back by November 28 before a decision was made.

"So we will be able to address the pillars at that stage," Mr Clark said.

- By Toni McDonald