Wairio Trotting Club offering a day out at the races

The Wairio Trotting Club has a fantastic day of racing and entertainment planned when its annual Cup Day takes place at Central Southland Raceway in Winton on Sunday.

The Otautau Four Square Supermarket Wairio Cup, run over a distance of 2400m for a stake of $25,000, is the feature race on a quality programme.

It also includes heats of the Alabar Southern Supremacy Series and the Macca Lodge/Nevele R Stud Southern Oaks and the $15,000 Diamond Creek Carat for 2-year-olds.

There will also be a $250 Prezzy Card to win in the Heads/Tails game for all ages while, for the adults, there are a couple of lucky draws for a $25 betting voucher and an opportunity to win a ride on the E.H. Ball ITM Mobile Barrier.

There will also be plenty of free activities for the children with a lolly scramble, sack races, running races and giveaways.

The day presents an ideal opportunity to bring a picnic and enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while enjoying some top-class racing.

The first race is timed for 12.55pm and the club welcomes inquiries about placing tents and gazebos on course.

- By Lindsay Beer