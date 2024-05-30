Weather plays a part

Star beat Woodlands 40-12 in the feature game in round nine of the Southland Premier Club Rugby competition on Saturday.

Star made a great start to the match playing on the sand-based ground at Les George Oval. Woodlands lost players to injury at regular intervals as Star charged ahead to lead 40-nil at halftime.

Star coach Brayden Mitchell said the second half was not that flash.

"It didn’t go according to plan; the bad weather was a factor but there were some silly passes and slack things like that, that can sometimes happen once you’ve got a big lead unfortunately."

The Star scrum was good but the cross wind made the lineouts difficult for both teams. Openside flanker Nick Henderson played very well for Star, as did Hughan Sharp on the wing. Hooker Kaya Symon also made the most of his opportunity to get a starting spot.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians beat Invercargill Blues 17-7 in miserable weather in Gore. Blues put in their best performance of the season and were 7-7 at halftime.

Barbarians’ coach Bretton Taylor was impressed with the improvement in the Blues team.

No 8 Ben Hill was best of the locals; he was the main ball carrier and had a high work-rate, as did lock Woody Kirkwood. First five Ben McCarthy and second five Angus Simmers helped create scoring opportunities but ball handling was difficult for all.

The Barbarians had scrum and forward dominance but Blues was still able to clear their own ball well. Blues blindside Hamish Grey played his 50th game for the club. Two new Japanese loose forwards for Blues did not get much of a chance with ball in hand but they were active on defence.

The Pirates Old Boys Hawks also had a couple of fresh Japanese faces in their team when they had a 39-12 over Marist at Surrey Park.

Marist coach Derek Manson said the score-line did not reflect the competitiveness of the game.

The Hawks’ inside backs created overlaps for left wing Isaac Rounds to run in the first three unconverted tries against the run of play.

Hawks went on to lead 34-7 at halftime. Marist earned most of the territory and possession in the second half but it was the Hawks first five Greg Dyer who scored the only try from a chip and chase.

Marist props Hamdhan Tuipulotu and Tevita Pole excelled at the scrum and around the park. Manson said his No 8 Jackson Bevin had been one of the competition’s best this season.

"Every week he doesn’t stop. I haven’t seen an effort-player like it in this grade, and he is doing everything right; making the right decisions and is effective at what he’s doing."

Scott Eade had another skilful performance at first five-eighth for Marist.

Star and Blues will play the only premier club game this Saturday during Blues’ 150th anniversary weekend. The celebration will get under way on Friday night at the Blues clubrooms for a social night and a meal for those registered. Late registrations will be taken on the night for the rest of the weekend festivities.

On Saturday the clubrooms will be open from noon for team photos. The club’s senior development side and the premier grade side have games scheduled against Star during the afternoon.

On Saturday night there is a formal dinner function at the Ascot Park Hotel. All Black legend Wayne "Buck" Shelford promises to be an entertaining guest speaker before the club’s jubilee jerseys will be auctioned. The musical entertainment will kick in after that.

On Sunday the action is back at Balmoral Dr for a family day at the club. As well as children’s rugby games there will be bouncy castles and other entertainment on offer for the children. There will be a women’s game and a social golden oldies style match during the afternoon and a buffet meal in the clubrooms to round out the weekend for those registered.

- By John Langford