Welcome to SIT 2024

Southern Institute of Technology operations lead Daryl Haggerty.

On behalf of the management team and kaimahi (staff) at Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) — a business division of Te Pūkenga New Zealand — Institute of Skills and Technology, I extend a warm welcome to new and returning ākonga (students) to our Invercargill campus; it is time to prepare for the beginning of the academic year and the start of semester one.

It is shaping up to be a good year with great news for our ākonga: SIT zero fees scheme continues in 2024, offering the opportunity to access training without excessive financial burden. The scheme also provides significant economic and social benefits to the Southland community.

The latest SIT graduate outcome survey confirmed 94% of our graduates were satisfied with the quality of their programmes, and we are proud of this accomplishment.

Our commitment to the SIT student body can be seen in ongoing investment in facilities across campuses, including our move away from a coal boiler system to an electric boiler system at the Invercargill campus. Changing to electric heating is a very important step in reducing our carbon footprint and assisting New Zealand in achieving its emission reduction targets.

We have also invested in state-of-the-art learning technologies, including holograph and interactive software, as well as expansion of our HyFlex system from one paper in 2022 to 20 completed programmes for 2024. This significant development in HyFlex provides flexibility by allowing ākonga to fit study around their own schedules and needs.

If this is your first year of study, get ready to be extended, challenged and informed as you learn skills to lead you to future success in your career. We have excellent student support services, whether you need learning support, pastoral care, health and counselling, and cultural support, or you wish to make use of our library, gym, sports, childcare facilities, cafes or other services and activities.

So, make the most of every opportunity in our welcoming southern community and have an outstanding year at SIT.