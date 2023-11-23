Welcome to Winton

PHOTOS: MARK JOHN

The sun came out for the Winton Open Day and so did hundreds of Southlanders.

On Saturday, the main drag in Winton was closed to cars and open to the public to check out stalls and take part in activities including Zumba.

Winton shops opened at 10am and there was a craft and produce market at the Anglican Church and Memorial Hall.

There was plenty to do during the day including a digger competition, an emergency services display and there was an opportunity to get a photo with Santa.

The day was topped off with a Street parade at 2.30pm.

Many community groups including the Cook Island cultural group Southland Mapu Kuki Airani Incorporated Society performed at the mainstage (pictured).

Also pictured is miniature horse Bob, who was attending his 6th or 7th Winton Open Day, his owner Val Simpson said.

"He was a popular guy in Winton," she said.