PHOTO: GETTY IMAGE

The Southland Stags have avoided a winless season after a victory last weekend.

Their 10th and final game of 2023 ended in a 37-12 win over Manawatu on Sunday.

It was their first away win since 2015.

The previous Wednesday, the Stags lost to Bay of Plenty at Rugby Park.

Pictured is Hamdahn Tuipulotu, of Southland, on attack against Manawatu at Central Energy Trust Arena, in Palmerston North.